The way we sleep, eat and retreat from the world around us is poised for significant transformation, David Eun, Samsung’s Chief Innovation Officer, told this week at Web Summit.

Eun presented a sketch of Samsung’s vision for the house of the future. The aim is to foster experiences on a foundation of technology and innovation, he said, “the likes of which we have never seen before.”

With the advent of 5G, the percentage of connected devices in the home will continue to grow, “and in the near future, the question won’t be how many devices are connected. The question will actually be, how many devices are not connected.”

The use of voice assistants is forecast to triple

In the future, “it’s conceivable that almost every device and appliance will have voice assistants built into them,” he says. “There will be around 8 billion voice assistants devices by 2023.”

Kitchen of 2025 no longer ‘just a kitchen’

Kitchens will become “an intelligent place that will provide families “the meal planning and preparation to enable a healthier and happier lifestyle,” he said. “They will become your nutritionist, your personal chef, and your shopping assistant”

Samsung expects your refrigerator will know what foods you have on hand, understand your favourite snacks and find the ingredients to suit your dietary needs. It will analyze, suggest and perform.

“Think of your fridge as your very own personalized food DJ. And by DJ I mean dish jockey.”

Thanks to machine learning, Eun says, your smart kitchen could help you shop, eat fresher ingredients, and minimise food waste.

“The connected appliances will work together guiding you through from start to finish, ensuring your dishes come out in the right order”

Wellness centre

Imagine your bathroom constantly checking up on you and sampling key health indicators, Eun said. “Ordinary objects such as the toothbrush, the mirror, the toilet, and even the floor tiles will work together to capture key health indicators in real-time.”

It will be able to provide you with a complete picture of how you are doing, Eun believes.

The 2025 bathroom “will provide continuous health care monitoring, utilizing powerful AI to process your data, enabling early detection of potential health issues, and even connect you to your doctor instantly.”

2025 living room ‘will bring the world to you’

Your TV will not just be to watch movies and shows, “it will be a window to the world connecting you to those you love as if they were in the same room,” Eun says.

Think about the potential to bring video into the home in more immersive ways, he says, “imagine a living room that can fully immerse you in the action, putting you inside the stadium surrounded by other screaming fans.”

“One day in the future after a long day at work, you could easily spend the evening, watching today’s Sunset on a beach in Hawaii.”

These experiences will be enabled through the fusion of hardware software and services, says Eun.

Your vacuum cleaner could “become your personal security guard, making sure everyone and everything important to you is safe,” he says. “Maybe it will become a personal paramedic, a resource timely needed in a world with a growing elderly population.

Superconnected but eco-friendly

“The house of the future will also allow us to understand our consumption levels more efficiently, it will be able to analyze each room’s environment, letting you know where you’re losing energy,” Eun says.

Eun invited the public to participate in what he sees as an opportunity for entrepreneurs, startups and companies to create these future home experiences together.

Via EuroNews.com