Apple devices and iPhone components are now being produced in a Chinese out-source factory from dusk till dawn without any human workers.

Fascinating footage shows mobile phone parts being manufactured in a fully automated plant staffed by 5G-powered robots in southern Chinese metropolis Shenzhen.

Dubbed ‘lights-out’ factory, the futuristic production line operating in the dark can reduce labour costs and energy assumption while improving manufacturing quality, according to state media.

The high-tech factory was built by Foxconn, a Taiwanese multinational electronics manufacturer, at its Longhua Science & Technology Park in the city of Shenzhen.

Specialising in components for smartphones and other electrical equipment, the Shenzhen plant has a fully automated manufacturing process.

The production line can make iPhone’s metal covers with 150 different types of cutting tools, which are entirely controlled by AI-powered computers to ensure high precision.

Footage also shows an automated guided vehicle (AGV) moving around the dark room, replacing human workers to transport materials between the machines.

The portable robots are also equipped with 5G routers which allow them to check the product quality while delivering the materials, according to Gao Xuesong, a marketing director of Foxconn.

‘Every two machines are connected by a robot’, he told state news agency Xinhua.

‘If there is no connection somewhere, the system can give a signal to a robot. So the robot will come when we need it to transfer materials.’

Foxconn has named the production line as a ‘lights-out’ factory, meaning that it no longer needs to rely on humans and can avoid problems such as tools wearing out or accidents on the line.

It could also help the company save costs on labour and energy while ensuring a high standard of product quality, said Xinhua.

The Shenzhen factory has been included in a World Economic Forum list of ‘lighthouse’ factories last year, highlighting future trends in manufacturing.

There are 56 of such production facilities worldwide, with 16 of them established in China, according to Xinhua.

