According to LinkedIn, start-ups seek key job skills like programming proficiency and data analysis.

Learning some new technology could go a long way in landing a new job.

As the coronavirus pandemic forces companies to shift parts of their business online, employers are searching for candidates who are proficient in tech or can learn quickly. Among the top 50 start-ups in the United States, in fact, the five most in-demand skills are all tech-related.

That’s according to new data from LinkedIn, which analyzed the skill sets of recent hires at across the country’s top start-ups, which include familiar names like food-delivery app DoorDash and bedding company Brooklinen. Overwhelmingly, the findings show, employers hired job seekers with data savvy, programming acumen, and strength in sales and marketing.

“When you receive 150 applications for one opening, employers care ever more about quality and about qualifications,” Julia Pollak, labor economist at ZipRecuiter, told Grow in October. “If you can take some time and invest in a certification or some online qualification, that can make you more competitive in the future.”

Here are the five most in-demand skills in America’s top 50 start-ups.

1. Data analysis

Data analysis is the process of inspecting and modeling statistics to discover useful information, inform conclusions, and support decision-making procedures. People with this skill can hold jobs across a number of industries, including investment banking, health care, marketing, and retail.

To become a data analyst, you typically are required to hold a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, computer science, information technology, or a related field. The national average base salary for a data analyst is about $68,748 per year, according to Glassdoor.

2. Proficiency in Python

Python is a type of coding language used for programming and software development and used in building web apps. Job seekers interested in learning Python can download the program online for free.

People adept in Python can find jobs as programmers or software developers, who make an annual average base pay of $69,980 and $76,526, respectively.

3. Proficiency in Java

Java is another coding language used for building software but is better suited for larger projects. According to software company TIOBE’s January 2020 programming language index, Java is the top programming language, followed by another program called C, and then Python.

Much like Python, Java is a good skill for job seekers looking to get into software development.

4. Proficiency in Salesforce

Salesforce is a cloud-based software that helps companies streamline sales and marketing operations, giving each team a single shared view of customer data. The cost to become certified in Salesforce ranges from around $200 to $400, and individuals interested in learning the skill can find jobs in web development, software building, and other related fields.

5. Social media marketing

Employers across a wide range of industries look for job seekers that can use social media to promote content, create connections, and build long-term loyalty with customers of their brand.

People with strong social media marketing skills can become public relations specialists or advertising and marketing managers. Those jobs boast national average base salaries of $52,120 and $65,834, respectively.

It can be a daunting task to find a new job during the pandemic, especially considering 751,000 American workers filed for unemployment for the first time in the week ending October 31 and that the United States has recovered just half of the roles lost since the crisis started in March.

But learning new skills to bolster your resume can help you stand out in your search. Take some time to learn what qualifications are needed for the role you want and take advantage of resources like LinkedIn Learning, which offers certifications in various work skills.

Investing in education now, Pollack says, “can make you more competitive in the future.”

Via Acorns.com