Israel-based agricultural drone manufacturer Tevel Aerobotics Technologies Ltd. is completing its third round of funding – a $20 million financing round raising its valuation to a cool $45 million

These orders are meant for autonomous drones developed by Tevel Aerobotics which are equipped with a one-meter long mechanical claw. This mechanical extension can be used to pick fruit or for thinning and pruning tasks in orchards.

Tevel claims to use artificial intelligence capabilities on a ground-based mobile unit that acts as the autonomous brain of the drones. The brain lets them identify fruit types, blemishes, and the level of ripeness.

Even though the global fruit-cultivation is expected to grow, the company expects the number of agricultural workers in the field to reduce, projecting a a potential for $3 billion in annual sales to growers in the U.S. and Europe

The wide range of utility that drones offer is sure to make them a popular instrument in the coming years. As a testimony to this, Israel-based agricultural drone manufacturer Tevel Aerobotics Technologies Ltd. is completing its third round of funding – a $20 million financing round raising its valuation to a cool $45 million.

Tevel autonomous drones (Image: Tevel Aerobotics)

Led by founder and CEO Yaniv Maor and chairman Eyal Desheh, the company has already raised $11.5 million in two previous rounds of investment. The third round of funding will help the company deliver the existing orders of drones. These orders have mostly been received from across North America and Europe, along with orders from China, Japan, South Korea, and Brazil.

These orders are meant for autonomous drones developed by Tevel Aerobotics which are equipped with a one-meter long mechanical claw. This mechanical extension can be used to pick fruit or for thinning and pruning tasks in orchards.

Tevel claims to use artificial intelligence capabilities on a ground-based mobile unit that acts as the autonomous brain of the drones. The brain lets them identify fruit types, blemishes, and the level of ripeness.

Tevel also promises to record data during the process to further use big data and AI to reveal insights into the operation. The company promises that the use of drones for the use lowers operational cost for the farmers, improves quality as well as productivity.

Present ownership

At present, Maor and the Desheh family are the company’s largest shareholders, jointly owning 33% of the shares. Desheh succeeds his brother Oz, who founded the company with Maor, the former chairman of Isracard and CFO of Teva Pharmaceuticals and Check Point.

Other shareholders of the firm include Maverick Ventures and OurCrowd, together owning 27% of the company. The two shareholders have also promised to fund a quarter of the current round. Other existing investors will also join the third funding round, including Amichai Steinberg, the former CEO of Orbotech Ltd., and Ziv Aviram, co-founder and former CEO of Mobileye.

“The goal of this round is to complete development milestones, begin producing units, and meet the existing orders. Demand has increased due to increasing workforce shortages, which get worse every year,” Desheh said in an interaction with Calcalist.

Even though the global fruit-cultivation is expected to grow, the company expects the number of agricultural workers in the field to reduce, projecting a a potential for $3 billion in annual sales to growers in the U.S. and Europe, along with $30 billion in the rest of the world.

Via IndiaTimes.com