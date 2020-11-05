Artist’s impression of the autonomous road repair system, which looks part-tank, part road roller. The Robotiz3d vehicle should be seen on UK roads next year

Scientists are building autonomous repair robots that will use AI to identify and fix potholes in UK roads.

Liverpool spin-out Robotiz3d is planning to put its robots on UK streets in 2021

The weird vehicles look like a cross between a road roller and a heavy duty tank

They use AI to identify potholes and can deposit and flatten asphalt as a quick fix

The electric, self-driving bots – which are being built by a spin-out company from the University of Liverpool called Robotiz3d – can find small cracks in the road and cover them with asphalt.

Researchers say the machines, which look like a cross between a tank and a road roller, will transform road maintenance when they hit the roads in 2021, and finally offer a cost effective fix for the UK’s pothole problem.

Currently, no autonomous technology solutions exist to tackle potholes, which are estimated to have cost UK taxpayers more than £1 billion to fix over the last decade.

Via Dailymail.com