This is Desserto by Adriano Di Marti, a vegan leather made from cactus that is an eco and animal-friendly alternative to animal leather or synthetic leather. Like the aforementioned leathers, Desserto has competitive features, such as elasticity and it’s also customizable and breathable. It’s also biodegradable, flexible, non-toxic, and doesn’t stain.

Desserto is the brainchild of Adrián López Velarde and Marte Cázarez, who both hail from Mexico. The environmentally-conscious duo worked in the furniture automotive and fashion industries where they came to the realization that their industries were contributing to major environmental pollution. Rather than work for the problem, they came up with a solution for it.

With a genuine interest in reducing the environmental impact, the duo quit their jobs, dove into two years of research, and started their forward-thinking venture. While the fashion industry is one of the biggest polluters, Desserto was well-received after its debut in Milan, Italy back in October of 2019.

