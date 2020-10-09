Impact Lab


October 9th, 2020 at 11:35 am

Breast milk could stop virus spreading, researchers claim

in: Coronavirus,Healthcare,Medicine,Science & Technology News

Whey proteins in cow and goat milk also could inhibit the virus but is less effective than human breast milk.

Human breast milk could help to prevent or treat COVID-19, according to a new study by Chinese scientists, lending support to World Health Organisation guidelines that mothers should breastfeed their newborn babies even if they are infected with the coronavirus.

Researchers from the Beijing University of Chemical Technology found that whey proteins from human breast milk can inhibit the coronavirus by “blocking viral attachment, entry and even post-entry viral replication”. It was published on biorxiv.org, a preprint site for biology studies. The paper is yet to be peer-reviewed.

Via TheAustralian.com

 

