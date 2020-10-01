More than 3.09 million Korean women live alone, with growing numbers engaged in economic activities, government statistics showed.

According to Statistics Korea, one-woman households accounted for 50.3 percent of the total 6.14 million single-person households this year.

The statistics agency expects the number to continue to rise to reach 3.23 million by 2025 and 3.65 million by 2035.

Overall, the total number of women in South Korea stood at 25.83 million this year, making up 49.9 percent of the country‘s population. (Yonhap)

Via KoreaHerald.com