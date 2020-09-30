The 2,400-foot-tall building would change New York’s skyline forever.

Paris-based studio Rescubika just released a proposal for a new building in New York City that would both make a mark architecturally and environmentally. The 2,400-foot-tall tower would actually trap carbon emissions, reducing the carbon in the atmosphere.

Called the “Mandragore,” the residential building looks like the mandrake plant to symbolize the delicate relationship between humans and nature. It was conceived as a response to the “City of Tomorrow” project that aims to make NYC carbon neutral by 2050. The proposed structure would take over Roosevelt Island and be constructed as a carbon sink, meaning that there’s a reservoir that absorbs more CO2 than it emits.

The design features over 160 floors and utilizes 36 wind turbines, 1,600 trees, 260,000 square feet of walls, and 75,000 square feet of solar panel façades. This, along with the use of wooden materials, aid in reducing the carbon in the air. Underground pipes that capture and dissipate heat would also allow the building to be temperature controlled in a much more eco-friendly way.

The studio also used the political concept of “energy sobriety” to help craft the project as well. The idea is that changes in societal lifestyle can also help achieve carbon neutrality. So, they’ve proposed that every apartment will have an at-home workspace, ultimately reducing the carbon emissions caused by daily commuting.

Not to mention, all of this is housed in a stunning complex that looks like a larger-than-life modern sculpture jutting out from the East River. The renderings show a mostly glass facade with private pools and surrounding balconies on all levels, complete with greenery.

Rescubika is certainly known for this type of design. One look at their portfolio, and you’ll notice spiral treehouses, floating island pods, and even a space station rendering.

