First Operational Boring Tunnel Under Vegas Almost Done, Elon Musk Announces

The company is as quick as a flash given the excavation was completed last February.

Elon Musk announced via Twitter that the first operational tunnel under Las Vegas was almost done on Tuesday. “Tunnels under cities with self-driving electric cars will feel like warp drive,” wrote the founder of The Boring Company.

This is pretty impressive as excavation for the tunnel was just completed last February. The new transit line will be known as the Loop and will be planned as a tunnel with a modified Tesla Model X frame.

The novel tunnel will carry 16 passengers maximum, up to 155 MPH along its underground tunnels. The Las Vegas Convention Center has been undergoing expansions since last year.

The building has expanded to add some extra segments which include 600,000 square feet (55,742 square meters) of rentable, exhibition space. The Loop will serve to connect the two buildings and minimize the 15-minute walk down to a 1-minute ride.

Free rides, everyone?

The Boring Company also plans on digging a second tunnel. This one will connect, amongst other areas, the downtown Las Vegas, the Vegas strip, and even Las Vegas with Los Angeles.

Perhaps what’s most exciting is that Musk has promised to offer free rides on the newly completed tunnel. Back in May 2018, the CEO wrote an Instagram post with the following caption: “First Boring Company tunnel under LA almost done! Pending final regulatory approvals, we will be offering free rides to the public in a few months. Super huge thanks to everyone that helped with this project. Strong support from public, elected officials & regulators is critical to success.”

Via InterestingEngineering.com