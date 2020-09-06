Bullet-shaped plane that can travel at 460mph for more than 4,500 miles, costs just $328 per hour to operate and is set to revolutionize private air travel is unveiled

The first official information and images of the Celera 500L were revealed by Otto Aviation Wednesday.

The ‘bullet’ aircraft is predicted to revolutionize private air travel

It can travel at a cruising speed of 460mph for more than 4,500 miles

Yet it uses eight times less fuel bringing hourly operating costs down to at $328

It is hoped the the lower costs will make it a competitor for commercial travel

The plan is powered by a RED A03 engine

Otto Aviation plans for first commercial deliveries by 2025 but a price for the aircraft is not yet known

The much-anticipated Celera 500L ‘bullet’ plane which is set to revolutionize private air travel has been revealed.

Developed by California-based Otto Aviation, the Celera is a six-person craft they say boasts groundbreaking fuel efficiency with eight times less consumption.

Yet, it can still fly at jet speeds with a maximum cruising speed of 460 miles per hour, while having a range of more than 4,500 miles, twice that of other aircraft the same size.

Powered by a RED A03 engine, the aircraft is expected to be on commercial sale by 2025 but the cost is not yet known until main production begins.

The first official images of the Celera 500L were launched this week. Its developer Otto Aviation claims is will revolutionize private air travel with its low costs and speed

It has the capability to run at 18 to 25 miles-per-gallon fuel economy compared to the 2-3 miles-per-gallon used by a comparably sized jet aircraft, driving hourly operating costs down to at $328 per hour.

According to a press release from Otto Aviation Wednesday, this makes it the ‘most environmentally friendly airplane in its class and presents a major leap forward in the effort to develop a zero-emission air transportation system’.

The company additionally hopes the decreased costs will make private travel more competitive with commercial options and open the market up to a large segment of new travelers.

Via DailyMail.com