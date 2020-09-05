This image depicts the exterior of the CDC’s “Tom Harkin Global Communications Center” located on the organization’s Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WEYI) – The Centers for Disease Control released information showing how many people who died from COVID-19 had comorbidities or underlying conditions as they are sometimes referred to by doctors.

According to the CDC, comorbidity is defined as: ” more than one disease or condition is present in the same person at the same time. Conditions described as comorbidities are often chronic or long-term conditions. Other names to describe comorbid conditions are coexisting or co-occurring conditions and sometimes also “multimorbidity” or “multiple chronic conditions.”

Comorbidity and underlying conditions can both be used to describe conditions that exist in one person at the same time. These can also contribute to a persons death who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The CDC said:

Table 3 shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.

The CDC says people need to always social distance and perform best practices when it comes to staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following are the top underlying medical conditions linked with COVID-19 deaths.

* Influenza and pneumonia

* Respiratory failure

* Hypertensive disease

* Diabetes

* Vascular and unspecified dementia

* Cardiac Arrest

* Heart failure

* Renal failure

* Intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and other adverse events

* Other medical conditions

According to the CDC 9683 died in the United States with only having COVID-19 listed on their death certificate.

Mid-Michigan NOW published a story on August 3 about how the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was not able to release the statistics of comorbidities in COVID-19 cases in the State of Michigan.

Here is a statement from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Lynn Stutfin:

Since the start of the pandemic, older individuals and those with underlying conditions were considered the most vulnerable to this deadly virus and likely to have the most severe outcomes. This recently released CDC data reinforces that information. Michigan is sharing its case and death data with researchers, with appropriate provisions to protect privacy, to learn more about the relationship between comorbidities and COVID-19 among Michiganders.

The CDC research does show Michigan’s comorbidities. Click here to read the comorbidities of COVID-19 cases in Michigan from the CDC.

As of August 28th, the CDC reports 5928 total deaths in Michigan from COVID-19.

The number from the CDC is different from the MDHHS numbers because it takes the CDC two weeks to update death certificates from Michigan.

The following chart from the CDC shows a breakdown of the deaths by age.

Breakdown of deaths by ages in the United States.

Via NBC25News.com