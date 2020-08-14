Tesla has launched its own car wrap service through delivery centers starting with five cities in China. Could it be introduced in other markets?

Over the last few years, Tesla has reduced the number of color options on its vehicles in order to streamline production and facilitate repairs at service centers.

It resulted in many owners turning to wraps in order to get different colors and differentiate their vehicle from the increasingly larger Tesla fleet.

They had to rely on third-party suppliers and installers to wrap their cars.

But now Tesla is launching its own service through delivery centers in China.

The official Tesla customer service Weibo account announced it yesterday:

Here’s the post translated from Chinese:

Tesla is more and more common on the road, and it is getting easier to recognize the wrong car at the charging station. How to make your Tesla different and stand out?

Now the Tesla Delivery Center has launched the [Color Changed Car Wrap] product, which can make the vehicle cool! The first batch of online cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Suzhou, and other cities will be launched in mid-August! Many available colors, please contact your local delivery or service center!

It sounds like new Tesla buyers in China can order wraps for their cars directly through Tesla’s delivery centers, and existing owners can do it through service centers.

Tesla is starting with five large markets and more are to come in the coming weeks.

The Weibo account also shared a few pictures with the post:

Electrek’s Take

This is an interesting development. I’m sure some people will say this is a literal Band-Aid to fix Tesla’s paint problems.

I am curious to see how much it costs and how long it takes. How long will it be under warranty?

When Elon said that Cybertruck owners will need to wrap their trucks in order to get different colors, I suggested that Tesla might actually offer the option itself.

While plenty of third-parties would likely jump on the opportunity, wraps aren’t cheap, and if Tesla was to get involved directly, they could probably lower the cost by standardizing the wraps.

This looks like a first step in that direction.

We’ll see if it expands outside of China.

