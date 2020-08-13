Developer of affordable imaging radars for the automotive industry, RFISee is unveiling the first Phased Array 4D imaging radar on a chip. RFISee’s all weather radar has proven its ability to detect cars from 500 meters and pedestrians from 200 meters, with an angular resolution greater than 1°.

The company’s engineers have adapted Phased Array antenna technology, used in military systems including the F-35 fighter jet and in air defence systems, while at the same time reducing the price to the current level of automotive sensors. Prototypes of RFISee’s radar are under evaluation by top automotive OEMs and Tier-1s.

Unlike many traditional and new types of radar, RFISee’s patented 4D imaging radar uses a powerful focused beam based on proprietary Phased Array radar technology. The focused beam created by dozens of transmitters rapidly scans the field of view. The receivers ensure a much-improved radar image, a better signal to noise ratio, and a detection range of obstacles such as cars and pedestrians that is six times broader when compared to existing radars. The competitive edge of RFISee’s radar prototype has already been proven in extensive testing.

The radar’s capabilities are designed to prevent the types of accidents that many other existing radar systems are unable to deal with. One example is the 1st June accident involving an autopilot driven vehicle in Taiwan. In that accident, a car crashed directly into a large truck on its side, straddling two lanes of a highway.

RFISee’s radar can detect trucks and other vehicles at a distance of hundreds of meters, allowing the driver to take over control or automatically stop and prevent this type of accident. The company’s unique radar technology can also prove to be useful in other accident prevention scenarios by taking advantage of its numerous capabilities for dealing with bi-directional traffic, detection of multiple pedestrians, recognising bike riders on the shoulder of the road, Automatic Emergency Braking for trucks and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) on highways.

RFISee’s leading team is comprised of chairman Nissim Hadas, a world-renowned radar expert and former CEO of Elta, the world’s third largest radar company; CEO Moshe Meyassed, who has extensive experience in the introduction of deep-tech products to the market; co-founder and CTO Nir Mor, a software and radar imaging expert; co-founder and CSO Prof. Eran Socher, a global expert in CMOS RF chips, and head of business development Dr. Isaac Shenberg, who has overseen the growth of a semiconductor startup to a company with over $300m in revenues.

RFISee has raised $2.75m from Clear Future, Drive, NextGear and the Israel Innovation Authority. The company is planning a Series A funding round that will be earmarked for completing the development of its radar product line, providing samples to OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers in late 2021, and establishing commercial partnerships.

The market that RFISee is targeting is expected to grow rapidly in the years to come. According to Yole Research, the global automotive radar market will reach $8.6bn in 2025, which represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 16% between 2015 and 2025.

Moshe Meyassed, CEO of RFISee, said: “Our breakthrough all-weather Phased Array 4D imaging radar on a chip is going to be a game-changer in the field of global automotive radar. Today’s automotive radars typically provide low resolution and limited detection range. Our ability to combine long range, high resolution and superior accuracy can be the key for the high quality sensor fusion between the camera and the radar that the automotive industry is looking for.”

Meyassed added: “The sensor fusion that RFISee is introducing will open new frontiers for adding effective AI layers to the fused radar and the camera data. As a result, car manufacturers and drivers alike will benefit from crucial improvements in safety and accident prevention, effective operation in low visibility and increased automation in vehicles.”

Via ElectronicSpecifier.com