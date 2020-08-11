What is your most hated chore in quarantine? I think its a tie between doing the dishes and laundry. For me, it is definitely laundry just because it takes longer and is so much more tedious! And while folding my clothes I think about Samsung’s AirDresser – an innovative wardrobe designed to steam, deodorize and sanitize clothes without putting them through a washer-dryer cycle.

Traditional laundry machine cycles can potentially damage clothes (how many of us even know the right settings for our loads?) and ever since the pandemic took over our lives we are doing laundry more often to stay safe – this is bound to wear them out 5x faster than usual. The Samsung AirDresser is here to save the day! Its sleek build is similar to a tall, thin fridge and can seamlessly blend in any room. The AirDresser uses a combination of steaming and heat-pump powered drying, and you won’t even have to plumb it in says Samsung. “That’s because, rather than a water connection like a traditional washer would require, the AirDresser relies on a refillable water tank at the bottom of the cabinet. It means it can be installed pretty much anywhere with a regular 120V outlet,” explains the team.

The wardrobe has space for six hanging garments and includes a set of weighted hangers for helping pull the wrinkles out of pants. The AirDresser is safe to use for suits, woolen clothes, knits, down, fur, leather, and denim making it super versatile and functional. Samsung also mentions that it is good to be used to clean babywear (definitely a lot of cycles there!), toys, and even bedding. I think the bedding bit is so important because traditional washer-dryer ties my bedsheet into such knots and we all know ‘entanglements’ aren’t good (right, Smiths?). It also saves water and makes it easier for the elderly to do their laundry!

The Sanitize Cycle program uses high-temperature steam which can remove 99% of common bacteria and dust mites. It also includes a deodorizing filter that takes care of smells (more important if you live in a humid climate) and a heat-pump drying cycle that avoids shrinking. This way the clothes are cleaned more efficiently and avoids the damage when you put them in the usual machines. If you love your clothes to smell anything other than ‘fresh linen’, you can insert a dryer sheet into the Fresh Finish compartment and you can even leave the door open to use the AirDresser as a dehumidifier for the rest of your closet.

Designed to fit in with your smart lifestyle, you can control the AirDresser with Samsung’s app by connecting it with WiFi. The appliance comes with preprogrammed cycles for items like jackets, t-shirts, school uniforms, and sweaters so no thinking is involved there. The app also supports remote control and notifies you when cleaning cycles are finished. Additionally, there’s also something called Samsung SmartThings integration which means you can store presets, get maintenance, water-change alerts, and see energy status. As an alternative to app-control, you can use the touch-sensitive control panel on the front of the door which has buttons for all cycles – Normal, Quick, Delicates, Sanitize, Drying, and Special. Who needs the Narnia wardrobe when you get this one that does your laundry!















Designer: Samsung

Via YankoDesign.com