Big brands from a wide swath of industries are looking to fill long-term posts, according to Flexjobs.com.

Unemployment remains high as Americans emerge from the pandemic-driven lockdown, but 18 well-known companies that made the switch to telecommuting are currently hiring for long-term remote work, according to Flexjobs.com.

This is welcome news: Working remotely is not only safer from COVID-19, it’s very popular, especially among those who had the opportunity to work from home (WFH), after fears of the spread of COVID-19 shifted the way many Americans work.

Some companies that have made the complete shift to remote work are hiring now, and it means a job with a recognizable company name. And there’s a wide swath of industries, too, including big tech, credit card or affiliated companies, real estate, social media, sales, higher education, research and advisory, social and viewing management, software, family history research, and an online retailer, Flexjobs.com said.

Find open WFH technology positions at the following companies:

Adobe Amazon Ancestry.com Capital One Coinbase Gartner Lambda School Mastercard Microsoft Nationwide Insurance Nielsen Salesforce Shopify Slack Square Twitter Upwork Zillow

Flexjobs.com reports that “many companies are now figuring out that working remotely is the future of work, pandemic or not.” Companies in which some staff already WFH, (if not full-time, then a hybrid of WFH and in-office) made an easier transition than those whose employees worked only or primarily in the office.

Once the WFH system was in place, companies discovered that remote work facilitates increased productivity, a better work-life balance and collaboration among colleagues.

The cost of working from home

Even though it might cost about an additional $108 monthly, 35% of Americans working from home prefer not to return to the office yet, according to a CreditCards.com survey. Sheltering-at-home has changed many lifestyles, as people spent $182 more on groceries, $121 more on utilities, but they’re saving on child care, gas and public transportation, restaurants and takeouts, and clothes and dry cleaning, the survey found.

More than three-quarters of those polled (2,768 adults who have, or are currently, WFH) by CreditCards.com want to continue to WFH for “at least two days per week,” and that includes the 35% who want to telecommute full-time.

Meanwhile, 21% said they wanted to WFH “most of the time, and 26% said they would “some of the time.” Other poll numbers were considerably lower: 7% wanted to WFH once-a-week, 6% said less than once weekly, and only 4% said they never wanted to work from home again.

A Global Workplace Analytics survey of 3,000 employees found that 72% of telecommuters say they have the resources to be successful and home, and that they’re most successful, when armed with tools, skills, resources and a nice place to work at home.

The 77%

77% of respondents feel fully productive WFH

77% gain back more than a half-hour from unwanted interruptions

77% are satisfied with the flexibility they’re afforded (69% are satisfied with their well-being)

A study by Life360 revealed that instead of driving each other crazy, families “haven’t minded the coziness” of close quarters, further fueling the interest in remote work.

