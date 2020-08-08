Renault wants people to know that it’s easy to go electric.

The automaker giant Renault has gifted an entire village in France its Renault Zoe electric vehicle in a recent power move. The move comes as an effort to demonstrate that EVs are suitable for not only urban areas but also rural communities just as well as gas-powered cars.

Renault offered three-year leases of its Zoe EV to every house in Appy, a small town in the Ariege region of France. There is only one thing the automaker requires them to do: giving Renault periodic updates on whether they like the car and EV ownership or not.

Accordingly, this move will help Renault “understand the way customers interact with and use electric vehicles day to day.”

However, the scope of the campaign won’t be very crowded it seems. Reportedly, only 25 people lived in Appy in total as of 2017.

Electric vehicles can be suitable for rural places too

With its 245 miles of range, Renault wants to prove that Zoe EV can meet the needs of rural places. Renault stated, “If the inhabitants of one of the country’s most isolated towns can adopt an electric way of life, it’ll prove that everyone can. That also means the myths around buying and running an electric car can be dispelled once and for all.”

Renault will be setting up a public charging station and provide the people with home chargers that they can use freely.

By overcoming obstacles such as range anxiety and the dearth of charging stations, Renault wants to dispel the myths surrounding the electric vehicles, making them more widely used.

