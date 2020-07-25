Half the year is over and we haven’t been able to catch a break. To keep my hopes up, I continue to make a travel bucket list, and right now all I want to do is go off-the-grid regardless of the place. And there is nothing more perfect for that than Anthénea which is the world’s first autonomous and eco-friendly floating suite equipped with high-end facilities. This modern pod will literally wash all those worries away and you can continue being an eco-conscious traveler!

Anthénea is a UFO-shaped water suite made in France by veteran designers, engineers, and naval architects, whose vision was to create a nomadic vessel for eco-conscious tourists. It was a project born from the dreams of Jean-Michel Ducancelle, a naval architect, who was inspired by James Bond’s floating pod in ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977). The 50 sqm pod has three living spaces – a living area, a sleeping zone, and a lounge area that features a 360° solarium on its roof for 12 people. All interior elements are entirely made from sustainable materials. Anthénea adapts to a wide temperature range (-30°C to +40°C) and its stabilizing ballasting keeps the seasickness at bay! Coastlines are often overburdened with tourism and Anthénea offers an ecological way to lighten that load while promoting sustainable travel which is our ultimate future.

The design has been decided upon after extensive study so that it can resist cataclysms and the rise of oceans. Its spherical shape is based on the principle of surface tension observed in nature. This is the optimal form of resistance to extreme conditions on the water. “By its shape and lift on water technology, the peripheral crown enhances the stability of the pod,” adds the team. It is equipped with silent electric motors that can keep it afloat indefinitely thanks to five south-facing solar panels and two electric propulsion pods. “Anthénea only uses solar power. An energy sensor dome meets the electrical and hot water needs. The home is equipped with certified black and gray water stations. She produces what she consumes and releases clean water only,” says the team. The domed shape helps optimize the sun’s rays for solar power and blend seamlessly into the environment. The central well serves as an undersea observatory and natural air conditioning system – design details like this about the structure makes Anthénea self-sustaining.

The most aesthetic part aside from the submarine-like views is the solarium with a motorized reclinable sunshade roof that enables it to automatically switch in the wind direction and facilitate natural ventilation of the living areas. All equipment and design choices are inspired by natural elements. Guests can upgrade their suites to include a desalination system and wood-burning stove that can be installed anywhere with zero environmental impact. Anthénea is a new kind of tourism, but also a new way of life in the face of many environmental challenges.

Designer: Jean-Michel Ducancelle of Anthénea









Via YankoDesign.com