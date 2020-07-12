



Japanese researchers have created a smart face mask that has a built in speaker and can translate speech into 8 different languages

We live in a world full of technology but it was a world without smart masks, until now!

A Japanese technology company Donut Robotics has taken the initiative to create the first smart face masks which connects to your phone. Of course, we couldn’t have battled coronavirus with a simple mask that still does the job of protecting us perfectly well. We as a race need to bring technology into everything and more so if it does an array of extremely important, life-saving things like using a speaker to amplify a person’s voice, covert a person’s speech into text and then translate it into eight different languages through a smartphone app.

There’s clearly no winning against Covid-19 without the above-mentioned features, except maybe investing time, money, and resources on inventing a vaccine?

Anyhow till the necessary becomes available we have this white plastic c-mask fits over standard face masks and connects via Bluetooth to a smartphone and tablet application that can transcribe speech into text messages, make calls, or amplify the mask wearer’s voice to help us sail through the impending difficult days.

The company will also charge an additional monthly subscription fee to access translation services.

The supported languages include English, Chinese, Spanish, French, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, and Indonesian. The c-mask also comes with a built-in microphone to create recordings of important information that can then be stored on the connected smartphone.

These technologically advanced masks will be mass-produced but the first 5,000 will be for Japanese buyers and shipping will start in September with each c-mask selling for $37 a pop.

Via LuxuryLaunches.com