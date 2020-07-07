Houston medical team credits 96% Covid cure rate to novel “MATH+” protocol: IV steroids, blood thinner, IV vitamins, maybe some Pepcid.

The most widely accepted (and plausible) explanation for the apparent disconnect between coronavirus cases and coronavirus deaths over past weeks, in Texas, Arizona, Florida, California, is a temporal lag; that is, deaths typically show up a month or so after hospital admission is required. A few weeks from now the numbers will catch up with each other, the experts say.

Other possibilities (and, of course, there are likely to be multiple factors at play) include:

1) More young, healthy people being infected recently;

2) A greater number of false positive test results;

3) A mutation in the Sars-Cov-2 virus (“D614G”) that makes it less lethal (but more easily transmissible, some say);

4) The numbers just aren’t reliable– either because of state reporting politics (think Florida) or because of general chaos (think Houston, most of Arizona, central California)*;

And finally the fifth, more tantalizing possibility: Medical teams are simply getting better at treating this.

Dr. Joseph Varon, critical care physician at Houston Memorial Medical Center, will tell you it’s this.

Quick to admit he and his team have been employing a kind of “kitchen sink” approach to treatment at the mounting case load in the nation’s fourth largest city, he now thinks they’re onto something. Varon and a group of medical colleagues from five different hospitals across the U.S., part of the newly renamed Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, have, through trial and error, come up with a cocktail of commonly used drugs– combined with IV vitamins, sometimes also minerals– that they’re calling the “MATH+” protocol.

MATH+ combines the corticosteroid methylprednisolone, intravenous vitamin C and thiamine (aka vitamin B1) with the anti-coagulant heparin to try to head off the most serious sequelae of the viral infection: ravenous inflammation and aberrant clotting. (Notice no mention of hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin or even remdesivir.)

“We’ve been doing it for a few months now,” Varon shared with the UK’s Sky News, “and it’s been working like a charm.”

Now that sicker and more complicated patients are presenting to UMMC, Varon laments the team’s “100% success rate” has suffered a bit of a hit in recent days: down to 96%, he reckons.

The team also employs other novel methods, including a mechanically-operated vest that vibrates to re-direct fluid that can build up in the lungs. But Varon is convinced the real difference is MATH+. “This won’t cure you of the virus, obviously,” but it can keep you from dying, he says.

The cocktail:

Methylprednisolone

Ascorbic Acid (vitamin C)

Thiamine (vitamin B1)

Heparin

+. Optional co-interventions: zinc, vitamin D, famotidine (aka Pepcid, as a zinc ionophore), magnesium, melatonin

The rationale:

TO CONTROL INFLAMMATION & EXCESS CLOTTING

In all hospitalized patients, the therapeutic focus must be placed on early intervention utilizing powerful, evidence-based therapies to counteract:

— The overwhelming and damaging inflammatory response

— The systemic and severe hypercoagulable state causing organ damage

By initiating the protocol soon after a patient meets criteria for oxygen supplementation, the need for mechanical ventilators and ICU beds will decrease dramatically.

*In these heavily stressed areas, folks may be dying at home– either for fear of going to the hospital in the first place, because they were turned away/sent home after being deemed insufficiently ill to warrant admission, or because ambulance companies, as has been reported in Texas, refuse to transport them.

Via Poz.com