Nuro is partnering with CVS Pharmacy to deliver medicines using its autonomous vehicle.

Starting this month, the “first-of-its-kind partnership” brings Nuro into the health space as the startup utilizes its fleet of autonomous vehicles to deliver prescriptions and essentials across three zip codes in Houston, Texas.

Pharma is the third industry sector in which Nuro will introduce its autonomous vehicles.

Over 76 percent of people in the United States live within five miles of a CVS Pharmacy. The chain serves 4.5 million customers across the country every day.

CVS customers in the Houston pilot area can place prescription orders along with their non-prescription items on CVS.com or via the CVS Mobile Pharmacy app.

If they select the autonomous delivery option, one of Nuro’s autonomous Prius vehicles will deliver the purchase curbside at the customer’s address within three hours.

To ensure the security of their prescriptions, customers will need to confirm their identification to unlock their delivery when Nuro’s autonomous vehicle arrives curbside at their preferred location.

During the pilot, deliveries will be free to all CVS Pharmacy customers.

As with all of its pilot programs, Nuro will begin service with its autonomous Prius fleet to make deliveries, before introducing deliveries with R2, the company’s custom-built delivery bot.

