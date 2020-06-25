Garth Brooks’ June 27 performance will air live at hundreds of drive-ins across the US.

(CNN)Garth Brooks might be headed to a drive-in concert near you.

The country singer announced on Thursday that he is going to perform at a drive-in theater on June 27. But here’s the best part for his fans: The concert will air live at 300 drive-ins across the country.

“They’re going to run it just like a regular concert, but this is going to be all over North America, one night only,” Brooks said on “Good Morning America.” “We are excited because this is a reason to get out of the house, but at the same time you get to follow all the Covid rules from every individual state and you get to have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing … we’re calling it ‘social distancing partying.’”

Tickets for Brooks’ concert go on sale June 19 and will cost $100. Drive-in locations will be announced on June 15.

Drive-in concerts, with people socially distanced in their cars, are popping up in parts of Europe and throughout the United States, as the coronavirus pandemic puts a hold on large public gatherings.

Keith Urban and DJ D-Nice were among the first major artists to perform at drive-in shows.

CNN recently spoke to Adam Alpert, CEO of Sony’s Disruptor Records, who said until there’s a vaccine for coronavirus, the music industry has to get innovative.

“Clearly there is demand for live concerts,” Alpert said. “People miss live music. They miss seeing their favorite artists. They miss the magic and energy that seeing live music brings … [Musical artists] are itching to get out, but we have to wait until it’s safe. I think artists and promoters and venues are resilient and they’re going to try and look for new ways to make live music safe in these uncertain times.”

Via CNN.com