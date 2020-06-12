Ten weeks ago, Jesse Damiani, writing on Forbes.com, told the story of a college professor who turned his course about XR into a research project about remote collaboration and virtual conferences.

“This semester, Chapman University offered an experimental class called “Landscape of Emerging Media” through Dodge College, Chapman’s school for film and media studies. Taught by Charlie Fink, it was intended to introduce students to the XR industry, including conversations with entrepreneurs, pioneers, and artists. (Disclosure: Fink is also a Forbes Contributor).

Then, the Coronavirus pandemic struck, forcing universities nationwide to reimagine how courses would be taught—namely, to bring course instruction into an online format. But where most of these courses rely on video-conferencing through platforms like Zoom, Fink used the premise of the course to address the needs of the moment.

CHARLIE FINK

He and his students reimagined the course as an eight-week research sprint exploring how XR tools will contribute to the future of remote work—and the final product will be a book, tentatively titled, Remote Collaboration & Virtual Conferences: The End of Distance and the Future of Work.”

This is a chapter of that book. It will be available on June 15.

Via Forbes.com