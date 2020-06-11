Life as we know it has changed since the coronavirus outbreak. We have been forced to rethink simple things that could now contribute toward the spread of the virus.

From handshakes to open-floor offices, here are eight things listed by Insider that could become obsolete once the worst of the pandemic has passed:

1. Handshakes and high fives

Physical contact is the quickest way to transmit illnesses and experts have recommended refraining from handshakes and high fives.

“As a society, just forget about shaking hands,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said. “We don’t need to shake hands. We’ve got to break that custom.”

2. Buffets

Many buffet and salad bar restaurants have shuttered since the start of the pandemic amid recommendations from the FDA that they be closed until the coronavirus no longer poses a threat to the public. It is unclear when they will reopen.

3. Free samples

Free samples have been banned in many places, and it is not known if or when that ban will be lifted. Costco, for example, has said it does not know when its stores will be offering its free food samples again.

4. Reusable grocery bags

Before the pandemic, there was a push to eliminate plastic bags, but now they will make a return as more states ban reusable grocery store bags. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu previously explained, “with identified community transmission, it is important that shoppers keep their reusable bags at home given the potential risk to baggers, grocers, and customers.”

5. Crowded lines

Crowded lines where people are standing in close proximity to one another is a thing of the past – at least for now. People are now forced to stand on 6-foot markers when lining up at reduced-capacity stores.

6. Toasting

Any type of physical contact is discouraged and that includes clinking your glasses together and saying “cheers.”

7. Crowded concerts

Crowded concerts will no longer take place until the coronavirus is no longer deemed a threat to public health. Certain venues have gotten creative, limiting capacity to no more than 200 fans and requiring them to wear masks and sit in assigned seats for social distancing. Temperatures are taken at the doors and there is a reduced capacity limit in restrooms.

8. Business travel

Safety concerns mean that business travel is likely to be reduced. Spurring this on is the convenience of virual meetings.

“Business travel won’t come back before we hear from public health officials that it’s safe to travel,” said Henry Harteveldt , founder of Atmosphere Research Group, a travel analysis firm in San Francisco.

Via NewsMax.com

