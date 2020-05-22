Engineers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have designed the first robot capable of not only playing music, but creating music—and its name is Shimon.

The musical robot was trained on a vast data set of everything from progressive rock to jazz to rap. Shimon takes this knowledge of past music and uses algorithms to come up with unique robot music of his own.

Shimon is showing us what can happen when robots don’t just work for us, but work with us. Its unique approach to composition makes it possible for listeners to gain exposure to new musical ideas that would have been unthinkable strictly with human input.

Via GoodNewsNetwork.org