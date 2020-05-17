The report also revealed that most of India have been craving Pizza since the lockdown has been implemented, except Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata where their popular & indigenous Biryani recipes reign supreme.

As per the report, 77% respondents claimed that they are waiting to dine out with friends and family once the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.

As the world grapples with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey by restaurant tech platform, Dineout across 20 Indian cities has revealed that diners now rank safety assurance and premier hygiene as top factors when they choose a restaurant to dine out in a post-COVID world.

In terms of customer satisfaction, over 96% demanded better waitlist management while 81% consumers would rather scan a QR on their phone to place an order instead of handling physical menus or tablet-based digital menus. After a dining experience, 60% prefer seamless wallet-based digital payments over cash/cards, 85% would choose a digital valet over waiting in possibly contaminated public spaces and 84% would prefer offering digital feedback over physical feedback collection.

Contrary to popular belief, Delhitties picked Veg over Non-Veg food and Bangaloreans and Lucknowis said they would rather have their drinks over food.

Ankit Mehrotra, co-founder and chief executive officer – Dineout, said, “The Indian restaurant industry is rapidly transforming before our eyes, and restaurants will have to rethink their daily operations to suit these post-COVID demands of their customers. While demand will return rapidly as millions of Indians are craving their favourite dishes, it’s also crucial to make the necessary changes to restore consumer confidence and trust by rapidly evolving the restaurant’s approach to using technology as means to implement contactless Dining. These new adaptations will push the envelope of diner convenience, and we believe they are here to stay even after we survive the physical and economic after-effects of the pandemic.”

Besides the new parameters for restaurant selection, the factors deciding consumer delight have also seen a major overhaul as hygiene takes precedence. Consumers would prefer that the total number of reservations in a certain period be limited with the option to pre-select the seating, ample amounts of sanitisers at tables along with UV sanitised utensils whenever possible. Hygiene ratings with detailed hygiene information, regular hygiene checks & usage of mask and disposable gloves by waiters are likely to be the new standard, with diners expecting service personnel to sanitise tables and chairs after every use.

