Although the chances of contracting COVID-19 on an airplane are low, there are certain precautions passengers can take and protocol in place for the CDC to follow if a sick passenger is reported.

An Italian manufacturing firm has unveiled two of its concepts for aircraft seating in a post-coronavirus world, both of which propose some degree of physical separation among passengers seated in the same row.

Aviointeriors, a company that was once mocked for its “standing” plane seats, shared both designs to social media this week, explaining how each would promote “isolation” among travelers on the same aircraft.

The first design, “Janus,” consists of three adjacent seats, much like those found in a traditional plane cabin, albeit with the middle seat situated in the opposite direction of the window and aisle seats. A single, curved shield that runs between each of the three seats would further separate each passenger, and “[prevent] the breath propagation to occupants of adjacent seats.”

Aviointeriors said this design’s name, “Janus,” was inspired by the Roman god often depicted with two faces.

The second design, defined by Aviointeriors’ “Glassafe” system, looks more like traditional airplane seating, but with large transparent partitions between each headrest “to reduce the probability of contamination by viruses.” The “Glassafe” system would also be non-permanent, with partitions allowing for “easy installation and removal.”

A representative for Aviointeriors confirmed to Fox News that at least one major airline had expressed interest in its proposed designs, but did not reveal which.

The designs debuted as several major airlines implement further health and safety measures to help travelers maintain social distance on flights. American Airlines, for instance, has blocked out 50 percent of its aircrafts’ middle seats. Delta prohibits the booking of middle seats altogether, as does Alaska Airlines and Spirit, according to USA Today.

Major airlines are also limiting or abolishing snack options, drink services and glass drinkware in an effort to limit interaction and contact between passengers and crew.

Via FoxNews.com