Save 28% on a device that you can use to press buttons, open doors and pull levers. If only 2018 could see us now.

Since the start of the coronavirus, I’ve had the immortal words of Sgt. Apone ringing in my head, when he admonished the Colonial Marines in the movie Aliens: “Nobody touch nothin’.” Good advice when exploring a deserted space colony, and good advice when venturing outdoors during a global pandemic. I never imagined I’d ever write these words, but here goes: If you want to avoid having to press buttons, open doors and generally touch stuff with your bare hands, add a hand tool to your key ring. Right now, you can get CleanKey’s Antimicrobial Brass Hand Tool for $18 when you use discount code CHEAP10 at checkout.

The CleanKey tool is currently selling for $20 at ZDNet Academy Deals, and this code nets you an extra $2 savings, which is a total of 28% off.

The idea here is that by putting a tool like this on your key ring, you can avoid touching stuff — it becomes a pointer you can use to press ATM and checkout point-of-sale card reader buttons, for example. It has a hook that you can use to snag levers and door handles. And since it’s made with 62% copper, it’s somewhat antimicrobial, in theory slowing down the spread of bacteria and other microorganisms without using any sort of spray or cleaner.

Via Cnet.com