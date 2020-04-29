Impact Lab


April 29th, 2020 at 11:45 am

Check out these images that reimagine what Tesla’s Cybertruck camper add-on could look like

 Tesla’s electric Cybertruck has more than 600,000 pre-orders and is scheduled to be released in late 2021, but in the meantime, a Canadian concept artist reimagined what Tesla’s camper attachment could look like.

The design renderings, which we first saw via Robb Report, take Tesla’s general camper design and run with it. Instead of imagining a more temporary camper with a pop-up topper or a tow trailer, the artist’s redesign depicts overhead space incorporated into the body of the vehicle. The renderings also showcase two different options for either a single or dual sleeper.

“So I’m liking something a bit larger, like this insert camper that you can add to the vault of the Cybertruck,” the artist wrote on Cybertruck Owners Club, a fan website. “These renders need work, but I want something in the vault so no need to tow and can travel almost anywhere all the time.

Tesla’s Cybertruck camper design was first teased in November when the truck was announced.

A Canadian concept artist recently reimagined what the design could look like.

The renderings include an overhead canopy that is incorporated into the body of the vehicle instead of a separate pop-up top or trailer.

The new design concept shows options for a “solo” or “duo” sleeper.

 So hope that there will be a camper style like this by Tesla or 3rd party companies that would be amazing.”

Tesla’s design was teased along with the Cybertruck’s announcement in November 2019, but the company has kept quiet about camper-specific details. While we wait for more details, check out the re-imagining of the Cybercamper below, along with the original.

https://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-cybertruck-camper-add-on-reimagined-by-artist-pictures-2020-4

