The coronavirus has not been kind. If you’re like most small businesses today, you’re operating on a shoestring, employees on unemployment, contracts on hold, and sales agreements postponed.

When a disaster occurs, the first goal is to survive. But survival means rethinking your entire business strategy, and the only lifeline is a government bailout program cloaked in mystery.

President Donald Trump signed the $484 billion COVID-19 rescue bill on Friday, April 24. It includes $310 billion in new money for the latest bailout. The first round of funding ran out of cash within days of being released on April 3.

The SBA bailout program was crafted to keep workers of small businesses on the payroll. Loans will be forgiven if employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and if the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities. But that’s where it gets tricky.

The rules for getting the money are plenty confusing on their own, but the loan documents you’ll agree to once you’re approved will make you question everything.

FREE WEBINAR: Framing an economic recovery project will be the principal topic of the next free Small Business Pandemic Survival & Recovery Webinar presented by Karl Dakin and produced by the Capital Innovation & Technology Institute that will be held at 9 am MDST (Denver) on Thursday, April 30 at Knowledge Avatars in a Virbela virtual office platform. You may register now at https://knowledgeavatars.com/ Pandemic_Survival_and_ Recovery_Webinars.

The latest bill provides a ton of money for small lenders and will be split between banks and credit unions. It’s an effort to boost the participation of credit unions and who say they were edged out of the first round by big banks.

