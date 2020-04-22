LONDON — The sudden and mandatory lockdown we all find ourselves stuck in right now is frustrating, to say the least, but it also represents an opportunity to catch up on long abandoned goals, ideas or hobbies. A recent survey asked 2,000 British residents about their quarantine plans, and according to the results there may be a few superheroes across the pond by the time this is all over.

All in all, 60% of respondents say they are planning on, or already started, self-improving and becoming “super human” during lockdown. Some plan to master an instrument (12%), while others want to paint the next Mona Lisa or become a modern day Ernest Hemingway.

Additional goals cited by respondents included enrolling in online university courses, taking up yoga, learning how to garden, researching family history, and learning a new skill. A full third say they’re going to work out at home every single day, and 25% plan on being fluent in a new language by the time the lockdown is lifted. Another 32% are hoping to become master chefs.

The research, commissioned by Lottoland, also noted that 10% are working on mastering coding programs like Python, and 7% want to learn how to run a small business.

“There are lots of positives to an enforced time spent indoors. During this unusual time, it would be so easy to give in to the bad mood, worry all day, and focus on all the things you can’t do,” comments a Lottoland spokesperson in a statement. “Instead, as this research clearly indicates, many adults are choosing to use the time wisely, and in a really encouraging way.”

On a positive note, 80% of respondents are determined to find some silver linings to their days spent inside, and two-thirds said it is important to them to achieve something through all of this. In total, 69% want to leave quarantine with a new skill, and 57% are looking forward to partaking in activities they never would have had time for normally.

A significant 40% believe they will be a better person once COVID-19 is in the past.

Regarding survey participants who are parents, 60% are also encouraging their children to learn new skills and self-improve during this downtime. More specifically, 40% want to teach their kids how to clean up around the house, and 20% are planning on showing their youngsters how to grow vegetables.

While learning how to cook was listed as the number one most frequent goal among respondents, other notable aspirations included learning how to sing, learning how to change a car tire, cutting their own hair, and practicing mindfulness.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll.

Via Studyfinds.org