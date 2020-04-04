When will SpaceX’s first manned flight launch? No earlier than mid-to-late May, the company declared via its Twitter account Wednesday. The “Demo–2” Crew Dragon flight will see astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley fly to the International Space Station. A successful mission will enable SpaceX to send NASA astronauts to the space station, giving the agency a new means of ferrying crew.

Liftoff! SpaceX sent up the sixth batch of 60 Starlink satellites last week. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:16 a.m. Eastern time. It marked the first time SpaceX had used the same booster five times, but unfortunately it was unable to recover the booster after the launch. The company is aiming to use Starlink to provide high-speed satellite internet starting later this year. The Starship is evolving. Musk told his followers last week that the rocket, designed to send the first humans to Mars, has increased in size to 120 meters, or 393 feet. This is because the Super Heavy booster has increased in size to 70 meters, or 229 feet. The company is currently tweaking the design of the ship with each “SN” vehicle number as work continues at the Boca Chica facility in Texas.

What’s next for SpaceX: SpaceX is scheduled to launch a SAOCOM 1B satellite on March 30 at 7:21 p.m. Eastern time from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida using a Falcon 9 booster. SpaceX launched the SAOCOM 1A satellite in October 2018, and the pair are designed to assist with disaster relief management in Argentina.

