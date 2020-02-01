CallisonRTKL + an idea + two 3D printers + 1,019 tennis balls = a clever dog house auctioned off to benefit the SPCA of Texas. The Dallas-based architecture and design office designed Fetch House with a continuous facade made up of over 1000 tennis balls held by a 3D printed modular support structure. The balls stay in place by compression but can easily be pulled out for a game of fetch with your pooch. When play time is over, the balls can be returned to the walls of the dog house.

Even if you’ve never built anything in your life, you can build this dog house. It’s designed as a kit with the modules snapping together with zero tools required. Since it’s a modular design, the dog house can grow by adding more modules to accommodate whatever size your dog is.

The nature of the design allows for balls to be removed in random patterns to allow more air or light to enter the interior.

Fetch House was CallisonRTKL’s entry into the 2019 Bark + Build Pet House Design & Build Competition sponsored by the Dallas Chapter of AIA and TEXO.

Via Design-milk.com