The lightweight VR glasses offer HDR visuals without the dreaded “screen-door” effect.

At CES 2020, companies were hard at work promoting a fresh wave of groundbreaking technology that will soon be available for you to demo.

This includes legendary Japanese electronics corporation Panasonic, which will be offering attendees a first-look at its compact VR eyeglasses, which are capable of displaying ultra high definition visuals that remove the dreaded “screen-door” effect from images, offering truly natural in-headset visuals.

Developed in collaboration with VR display manufacturer Kopin Corporation, the VR glasses feature a combination of Panasonic technology already utilized in existing products, such as Panasonic TVs and Blu-ray Disc Players, Technics audio devices, and LUMIX digital cameras. This includes a micro OLED panel, Technics’ original dynamic driver, as well as a new optical module which—according to Panasonic, Kopin Corporation, and 3M Company—creates “natural and distortion-free images in super single focus.”

The result is a lightweight VR headset capable of offering impressive 3D visuals using minimal hardware. Used in combination with 5G connectivity, Panasonic claims the device will serve as the perfect tool for viewing certain VR content, such as live sporting events, as well as virtual tours and travel experiences.

“With anticipation of the forthcoming full-fledged commercial services of the fifth-generation (5G) mobile communications system, a number of new services using VR glasses are expected to be offered, including for VR sports viewing and engaging virtual travel experiences,” states Panasonic in an official release. “While conventional VR glasses with high-quality images and high sound quality provide users with highly immersive simulated experiences, these glasses tend to be big in size and require users to strap them to their head with a headband, which could cause wearer discomfort.”

While there’s still a lot of questions surrounding Panasonic’s ambitious VR eyeglasses (What kind of FOV does it offer? Is it compatible with existing motion controllers? Will this pair with a mobile device or a VR-ready PC?), there’s no ignoring the fact that ultra HD visuals could be a game-changer for passive, non-interactive VR content. With CES 2020 opening its doors to the public tomorrow, we can’t wait to learn more about this potentially ground-breaking new headset.

