The Henley Passport Index, an annual ranking of the most powerful passports in the world based on how many destinations the holder can enter without a visa, was just released.

Japan secured the top spot this year, with access to 191 countries and territories, a position it previously shared with Singapore.

Asia dominated the list, with Singapore landing in the No. 2 spot and South Korea tying with Germany for No. 3.

A US passport provides access to 183 destinations in 2020, giving it an eighth-place ranking. Passports from 16 other countries provide better access than the US. The country is also slipping in rank – last year it placed sixth.

A passport from Japan opens more doors than a passport from anywhere else in the world, according to the newly released Henley Passport Index.

The index is an annual power ranking of passports determined by the number of destinations a passport holder can enter without a visa.

A Japanese passport promises uncomplicated travel to 191 other countries and territories. In 2019, the passport promised access to 189 places and tied with Singapore’s passport as the world’s most desirable travel document.

Singapore maintained access to 189 destinations and placed second this year, followed closely by South Korea and Germany with access to 187 countries and territories.

Passports from countries like Canada, the UK, and the US all slipped in the rankings from 2019 to 2020 – but they are still desirable, with access to more than 180 destinations. For comparison, passports from Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria offer access to fewer than 30 places.

Keep reading for a look at the countries with the most powerful passports, ranked by ascending number of visa-free travel options. We also included a comparative look at how each of these passports ranked in 2019.

10. Those holding the following passports can visit 181 places without a visa in 2020:

2019 ranking: 11 (access to 178 destinations)

Lithuania

2019 ranking: T9 (access to 180 destinations)

Slovakia

2019 ranking: 10 (access to 179 destinations)

9. Those holding the following passports can visit 183 places without a visa in 2020:

Australia

2019 ranking: T9 (access to 180 destinations)

Canada

2019 ranking: T6 (access to 183 destinations)

Czech Republic

2019 ranking: 8 (access to 181 destinations)

Malta

2019 ranking: 7 (access to 182 destinations)

New Zealand

2019 ranking: T9 (access to 180 destinations)

8. Those holding the following passports can visit 184 places without a visa in 2020:

Belgium

2019 ranking: T6 (access to 183 destinations)

Greece

2019 ranking: T6 (access to 183 destinations)

Norway

2019 ranking: T6 (access to 183 destinations)

United Kingdom

2019 ranking: T6 (access to 183 destinations}

United States

2019 ranking: T6 (access to 183 destinations)

7. Those holding the following passports can visit 185 places without a visa in 2020:

Austria

2019 ranking: T5 (access to 184 destinations)

Ireland

2019 ranking: T6 (access to 183 destinations)

Netherlands

2019 ranking: T5 (access to 184 destinations)

Portugal

2019 ranking: T5 (access to 184 destinations)

Switzerland

2019 ranking: T5 (access to 184 destinations)

6. Those holding the following passports can visit 186 places without a visa in 2020:

France

2019 ranking: T4 (access to 185 destinations)

Sweden

2019 ranking: T4 (access to 185 destinations)

5. Those holding the following passports can visit 187 places without a visa in 2020:

Denmark

2019 ranking: T3 (access to 186 destinations)

Luxembourg

2019 ranking: T3 (access to 186 destinations)

Spain

2019 ranking: T4 (access to 185 destinations)

4. Those holding the following passports can visit 188 places without a visa in 2020:

Finland

2019 ranking: T2 (access to 187 destinations)

Italy

2019 ranking: T3 (access to 186 destinations)

3. Those holding the following passports can visit 189 places without a visa in 2020:

Germany

2019 ranking: T2 (access to 187 destinations)

South Korea

2019 ranking: T2 (access to 187 destinations)

2. Those holding a passport from Singapore can visit 190 places without a visa in 2020.

2019 ranking: T1 (access to 189 destinations)

1. Those holding a passport from Japan can visit 191 places without a visa in 2020, making it the world’s most powerful most passport.

2019 ranking: T1 (access to 189 destinations)

