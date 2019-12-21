An Einride vehicle will ferry goods between warehouses operated by Coca-Cola European Partners and Axfood, one of Sweden’s largest food retailers.

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP), the brand’s local bottling partner, will deploy the Einride autonomous electric transport system to its Swedish distribution network, according to a news release.

As part of a commercial pilot, an Einride vehicle will ferry goods between warehouses operated by CCEP and Axfood, one of Sweden’s leading food retailers, an Einride spokesperson told FreightWaves.

The warehouses are located in Jordbro outside Stockholm, some in fenced areas and others situated along public roads.

The partnership with CCEP will run over the next few years and explore opportunities to improve sustainability and efficiency in warehouse transport, the release said.

Noting that road freight transport is responsible for around 7% of global CO2 emissions, Robert Falck, CEO and founder of Einride, said in the release that the company “is proud that Coca-Cola European Partners has decided to join our intelligent movement.”

“They show the industry, and society, that there is a better, more sustainable solution to transport goods, which is also safer and more efficient than the system we have today,” Falck said.

Founded in 2016, Sweden-headquartered Einride has carved out a niche in the autonomous trucking sector with its sleek “T-Pod” trucks that use electric propulsion and don’t have a cab or driver.

There is a human backup: a remote driver who can take control of the vehicle when necessary. The pods have a battery capacity of 200 kWh and can haul freight for 124 miles on a full charge.

“Our partnership with Einride is the start of a transformation journey to introduce a more sustainable and efficient transport system that will allow us to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Sofie Eliasson Morsink, CEO of Coca-Cola European Partners Sweden, in the statement.

The transported goods will contain beverages from CCEP’s portfolio, according to the Einride spokesperson, but the vehicle will also collect returnable materials, such as empty pallets and trays.

Via Freightwaves.com