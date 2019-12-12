Our society has made incredible advancements in technology, resulting in pivotal discoveries and accomplishments. We are lucky to be living in a time when science and innovation are proceeding at an increasingly rapid pace. The things we see as commonplace today were simply science-fiction just 10-20 years ago. Looking to the next decade, here are some marvelous technological advancements we can expect.

WE WILL HAVE A GLOBAL INTERNET

Raise your hand if you’ve grimaced with the frustration caused by horrendously awful service from your internet service provider. ISP’s are essentially hated by the majority of internet users, but in the end, we are completely dependent on them. This may change soon though, with innovations coming in the form of establishing a global internet that will reach even the most remote areas of the Earth.

Several projects are in the works right now to develop a global internet infrastructure. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is working on Project Kuiper, which will involve launching 3,000+ satellites into low-orbit to beam internet around the world. Elon Musk’s Starlink project is even more daunting, with a plan to launch 12,000 satellites to create an internet-beaming constellation in space.

HEALTHCARE WILL BE AVAILABLE AT HOME

The concept of going to a hospital will become obsolete for many health conditions thanks to innovations in medical equipment and healthcare. Wearable devices will become commonplace, each constantly monitoring and recording key health metrics. This data will be monitored by doctors, with supplemental help from AI.

With this, hospitals will transition to become more efficient centers for treatment, alleviating crowded emergency rooms and long waiting times. Doctors will simply need to scan your biometric wearables, saving precious time that can be put towards starting immediate treatment.

AI WILL BE EVERYWHERE

AI is becoming more prevalent with every passing year. Today, we commonly use devices that implement AI technology, like speakers and home appliances. As we progress into the coming decade, AI will continue to seep into new facets of life. It will power self-driving cars, drive personalized education, manage robotics, and much more.

With it, there will come the risk of millions of people losing control over their occupation and lives. AI will eventually outperform humans in many aspects of everyday lives, causing many researchers to tread carefully in the advancement of this technology. Solutions like a universal basic income and an AI regulatory agency have been proposed to ensure we can coexist with AI in harmony.

DRONES WILL MULTIPLY

Drones are a crucial part of our world’s infrastructure, with applications in defense, science, and even shipping. Drones are utilized by numerous companies, governments, and even private citizens, and this will only continue to increase in the coming years. American futurist Thomas Frey predicts that by 2030, there will be a billion drones on Earth.

These drones will be used to protect and police cities, ship massive amounts of products across short distances and even help maintain our forests and jungles. Drones will also likely make the jump from the skies to the ground and even the water. Advancements in drone technology will allow them to traverse different kinds of terrain, allowing for much greater mobility.

ENERGY CONSUMPTION WILL TRANSFORM

The way we produce and consume power will radically change in the coming decade. Energy sources like fossil fuels and coal will be replaced by more renewable sources like solar and nuclear. Batteries will also become more prevalent, with advancements allowing them to hold vast quantities of power for long periods of time.

Wireless electricity will change the way we power our devices. First discovered by Nikola Tesla more than a century ago, wireless electricity can be produced on a mass scale, and will be available to anyone. Phones will charge in our pockets, TVs will lose all power cords, and electric cars will automatically charge while parked!

