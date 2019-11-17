Impact Lab


November 17th, 2019 at 3:47 pm

Sex robots take over Swiss brothel

A brothel in Switzerland is giving the boot to its’ female staff in favor of sex robots as more and more clients become financially strapped. The brothel in Lucerne has replaced most of the employees with sex robots and the switch has been quite a hit. The ‘Arsenal-51′ brothel now has twelve sex robots to pick from and just a couple of prostitutes providing their services. The move to the robots comes as another sex robot company has unveiled a transgender doll with a detachable penis. It runs $1,600.

