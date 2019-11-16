Will robots like this eventually replace human workers?

“Everyone will now be able to order a robot with any appearance — for professional or personal use. Thus, we open a huge market in service, education and entertainment. Imagine a replica of Michael Jordan selling basketball uniforms and William Shakespeare reading his own texts in a museum?” said Aleksei Iuzhakov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Promobot, in a statement

The company’s Robo-C has a neck and torso that each have three degrees of freedom of movement, but it cannot walk.

The robot’s face has 18 moving parts, allowing it to make 600 “micro-expressions,” and its artificial intelligence contains 100,000 speech modules.

“Promobot believes that a robot like this is capable of removing the barrier in human-machine interaction and replacing a number of employees in crowded places– post offices, banks, and municipal institutions,” the company states in a press release.

However, the android — which Promobot calls a “completely anthropomorphic machine,” only has 8 hours of battery life.

Via Fox News