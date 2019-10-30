Impact Lab


Subscribe Now to Our Free Email Newsletter
October 30th, 2019 at 11:09 am

The Beetl robot is designed to pick up dog poop

in: Animals,Automation,Robots,Science & Technology News

C8720B5C-4138-43CF-8BD5-79572D1007CE

While I prefer to walk my dogs, there have been times when the weather has been bad, or I’m just too tired at the end of the day, and they end up pooping in the yard. If you let your dog do its business on your lawn, then this new invention could be a godsend.

The Beetl is a fully-autonomous robot that drives around your yard, looking for piles of poop. It then scoops them up into a container for easy and clean disposal. The robot uses computer vision to detect piles of dog doo, as well as to avoid obstacles. It can also be programmed to work strictly within the boundaries of your lawn.

IL-Header-Communicating-with-the-Future

The idea is kind of nifty, but I’m concerned about how to keep its claw and mechanism clean. If you’ve ever had to clean a robotic cat litter box, you know what I’m talking about.

E5142F5E-4339-45E1-B51A-3B64E513E0F2

 At this point, The Beetl is still in the prototype stage, but the guys behind it hope to put it into production at some point. They also are contemplating a version of Beetl that can mow your lawn after it picks up said poop.

Via Tecnabob.com

 

Share This
SubscribeFacebookRedditStumbleUpon

IL-Header-Communicating-with-the-Future

Comments are closed.

City of the future