Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk claims the AI system will connect us to the internet from anywhere and will enable humans to down their phones and merely speak to access any information or make any purchases

WCIT 2019: Voice driven devices will grow claims Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk claims that voice driven AI devices will continue to grow in popularity in the next decade. Speaking at WCIT 2019 the businessman says ‘we will have devices in our homes, offices and cars. It will surprise people quite a bit.’

Voice AI systems will be everywhere around us within the next decade, meaning we only have to speak to get what we want, an AI expert has claimed.

Entrepreneur, author and internet personality Gary Vaynerchuk has claimed we will soon live in a world without phones or the need to type a single thing as the AI systems come in.

Speaking at the World Congress on Information Technology in Yerevan, Armenia this morning, Vaynerchuk claimed humans will only have to speak to an AI that is “everywhere” around us to get what we want.

The American-Belarusian told the Congress: “AI driven voice devices in our homes has emerged and grown in the last 24 months.

“I believe over the next decade, when you look at how muchof what we do today through a phone, will be done through audio and voice.

“We will have devices in our homes, offices and cars. It will surprise people quite a bit.”

“There will be no reason to grab your phone in the morning to see what the weather is.

“When you’re brushing your teeth and you ask Alexa or Apple or Google or whatever, what the weather is going to be like.

“There’s not going to be a need to go to Google search to find a lawyer or the best restaurant when your voice device can answer that for you much faster.”

Via The Daily Star U.K.