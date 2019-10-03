Let’s assume that people learned how to breathe in space without special equipment and we found a way to reach any planet in the solar system. Despite the fact that this information is not likely to be practical in the near future, let’s have a look at how a person would feel on the different planets of our solar system without any protective devices. And looking at big ambitious plans from Elon Musk, who knows, we may start space-traveling sooner than we expect.

We think that the world around us is so fascinating and can’t wait to share some facts about it with our readers.

Mercury

If you ever want to visit this planet and avoid unpleasant consequences, you need to a timer. The temperature swings on Mercury are just absolutely crazy, the day could reach 800ºF, while at night it drops to −290ºF. Mercury rotates relatively slowly, so in order to survive, all you need is just catch the moment when the daytime temperature changes to the nighttime temperature, something comfortable between 800ºF and −290ºF.

But anyhow 90 seconds is about how much time you could spend there.

Venus

If you ever had a chance to set foot on Venus, you would only have one second to enjoy it. By the way, using the word “enjoy” was a bit sarcastic, because it’s hard to say with full confidence, what exactly would kill you at the end of that one and only second. The atmosphere of this planet is 98% carbon dioxide and the pressure is 90 times greater than on the Earth, plus its entire surface is covered by thick clouds that rain with sulfuric acid. In addition, it’s hot, very hot, the average temperature reaches almost 800°F.

Mars

Although Mars is the first candidate for space colonization, the longest time you could stay on this planet is about 80 seconds. Its atmosphere is 95% carbon dioxide. Mars is very cold and the average temperature is — 80°F.

Jupiter

The largest planet in the solar system will be friendly to you for just one second. And then this giant will shock you with its furious winds and hurricanes that the human body simply cannot handle. The planet is surrounded by a gas world that is basically made up of hydrogen and helium. In addition, a crazy vortex raises heated gas masses to the surface of the planet that form crystals of ammonia snow and it’s impossible to imagine how anyone could possibly stand this crazy toxic cocktail.

Saturn

This is another space giant that will allow you to stay on it for less than one second. Apart from the gas clouds, Saturn constantly has very strong winds which can reach 1800 km per hour. Saturn creates such crazy tornadoes on its surface that no one living creature would even have time to blink before it turns into cosmic dust.

Uranus

This planet is covered by a hot mixture of water, ammonia, and methane. Actually, we can’t even say for how long you could stay on this planet because you would not even have time to land there, getting almost instantly dissolved in that crazy mix. Therefore, there is simply no time to survive. And to boot, Uranus does not have a hard surface to land on.

Neptune

The time for a human on this planet is less than a second. Terrible conditions will destroy any object, without even so much as a moment’s notice, and it’s all about super strong winds again. The horrifying wind on Neptune can sometimes get even faster than the speed of sound. No more comments necessary.

If scientists one day find a way to travel to any planet in our solar system and handle all the nasty surprises, toxic gas, crazy winds, and harsh temperatures that come along with it, where would you go? Who knows, one day it might just happen, it was just a few years ago that we didn’t even consider colonizing Mars and these days it seems to be a very real possibility for the future. So perhaps we shouldn’t say that it’s impossible, maybe just that “it’s not possible yet.”

Via Networthstars.com