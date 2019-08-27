The L.A. New Mobility Challenge is a major global startup competition focused on solving the challenges of urban mobility. The third edition of the Challenge brings together 12 semi-finalists who will pitch their innovations on stage to a crowd of top Venture Capitalists and key public and private stakeholders on November 13, 2019, the eve of CoMotion LA 2019.

The four categories this year are shared and personal mobility, urban aerial mobility, smart infrastructure (including autonomy and connectivity), and zero emission mobility. To be eligible, companies must be less than five years old, have revenue of less than $5 million, and have a product in pilot, beta or prototype stage.

(Admissions run from August 7th to September 23rd.)

Category finalists win $5,000, while the winner receives $25,000, an interview to join LACI as a portfolio company, and more. Finalists and winners receive a round-trip travel and accommodation for a trip to London, where they’ll be introduced to organizations that include Transport for London, Connected Places Catapult, and the UK Department for Transport. All entrants additionally receive introductions and exposure to city leaders and VCs working in this important field.

The Challenge is a joint initiative of CoMotion LA, the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator and the NewCities Foundation, and our partner the British Consulate-General in Los Angeles. Past partners have included the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, French Tech Los Angeles, Starburst Accelerator, Fontinalis Partners, and Trucks VC.

2018 Grand Prize Winner: Metro Africa Express – a personal mobility company committed to making moto-taxis safe, affordable and accessible across West Africa.

2017 Grand Prize Winner: Swiftly – a smart infrastructure company developing enterprise software to help transit agencies and cities improve urban mobility.

Via Commotionla.com