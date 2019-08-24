Form Swim Goggles sell for US$199

Competitive swimmers certainly like to track their performance, often using devices such as swim watches – the problem is, the athletes have to stop to look at those things. A Vancouver-based startup is out to address that problem, with its head-up display (HUD) Form Swim Goggles.

Looking for the most part like regular goggles, the Forms are equipped with an IMU (inertial measurement unit), a microprocessor, and a Google Glass-like transparent projection screen that can be worn alongside the left or right lens.

With some help from the IMU’s accelerometer and gyroscope, the processor is able to track metrics such as split time, interval time, rest time, total time, stroke rate, stroke count, distance per stroke, pace per 100, pace per 50, distance, length count, and calories burned. Selected bits of that data are continuously displayed via the screen, superimposed over the wearer’s view of the pool.

The goggles also contain a Bluetooth module, allowing them to wirelessly communicate with an iOS/Android app on the user’s smartphone (before or after the actual swimming). This feature allows users to download their performance data, and to determine which metrics the goggles will display.

The electronics module is waterproof to 32 ft (10 m), and should run for a claimed 16 hours on one charge of its battery. Features of the goggles themselves include FDA-certified silicone eye seals, a permanent anti-fog coating, and five interchangeable nose bridges of different sizes.

Should you be interested in getting a set, you can do so through the link below, for US$199. Potential buyers might also want to check out the successfully-crowdfunded Instabeat device, which is added to existing goggles to show users their optically-measured heart rate. A product that was more similar to Form, known as Zwim, failed to meet its Indiegogo goal.

Via Newatlas.com