Every day, dairies dispose of milk that for one reason or another is deemed unfit for human consumption. A Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro is taking some of that milk and using it to create T-shirts, that reportedly have some big advantages over regular cotton Tees.

The process starts by obtaining waste milk that gets fermented and then skimmed, removing its fat content. It is subsequently dewatered, resulting in a powdered milk that gets purified to remove all substances other than a naturally-occurring protein known as casein.

The powdered casein is next immersed in alkali, producing a solution that is passed through a spinneret to create fibers. Sulfuric acid is then used to remove the alkali from those fibers, which are finally stretched and spun into yarn.

According to Mi Terro, every five Limitless Milk Shirts represent one glass of milk.

Made out of that yarn, the company’s machine-washable Limitless Milk Shirt is said to have a soft, silk-like feel, while also being antibacterial, wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking, UV-blocking, and stretchable in every direction. Additionally, thanks to micro-pockets in the material, the shirt reportedly traps odors and allows for optimized airflow, helping to keep the wearer cool and non-stinky.

Should you be interested, the Limitless Milk Shirt (along with Limitless Milk Underwear) is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming they reach production, a pledge of US$25 will get you a pair of the undies (planned retail $44), while $35 is required for one of the shirts (retail $59).

Via New Atlas