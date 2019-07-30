The giant wine barrels have been transformed into luxury hotel rooms and they’re right in the heart of a vineyard

The wine barrels have been transformed into glamping pods

The Wine House Hotel – Quinta da Pacheca , in Portugal’s famous Douro Valley, has transformed a series of its giant wine barrels into cosy hotel rooms, so you can sleep in the heart of the vineyard. Basically, it’s the ultimate glamping experience for any wine connaisseur. The wine barrels are nestled amidst the Quinta da Pacheca vineyard, meaning that guests can open up the doors and enjoy unrivalled views of the breathtaking landscape.

Inside, there’s everything you need for a comfortable stay; a large double bed, a shower room, sink and toilet. It’s got a rustic chic vibe thanks to the wooden interiors, but still plenty of little luxurious touches for a luxury feel.

Just look at those views

All inclusive holidays to Portugal guide from booking tips to top deals Each barrel also has a small terrace with wicker furniture so you can sit outside and enjoy the views – we imagine you can also opt to have a cheeky glass of wine from the winery itself.

The Wine House Hotel also offers more conventional rooms inside its main building, a restored 18th century home, with double beds and ensuite bathrooms.

The barrels have the basics you need for a comfortable stay

10 beautiful castles in Europe that look like something out of a fairytale There’s also a buffet-style breakfast where guests can tuck into hearty meals, while the on-site restaurant offers up some mouthwatering gourmet takes on local dishes. (Paired with some of their wines of course).

Guests can enjoy beautiful views of the vineyard

Oh, and yes – the hotel does offer guided tours of its vineyard as well as a host of wine tastings. Foodies can also get their fill thanks to the picnics and cooking classes on offer.

Sounds like bliss.

There’s loads to see and do in the area too whether you’re hoping to enjoy views of the Douro River or learn more about the local history and culture at the Douro Museum.

Although the hotel is within walking distance of some of these attractions, you may want to consider hiring a car for ease and convenience.

Feeling tempted? You can find stays from £155 per night on Booking.com .

Via Mirror.UK