Autonomous agriculture is here.
“Whether I’m thinking about farming or doing the dishes, I’m always looking for a more efficient way—it’s just who I am.”
Norbert Beaujot
President Dot Technology Corp., P.Eng., Farmer
In 2014, Norbert Beaujot started thinking about building an autonomous seeder and realized that if a powered platform could be adapted to facilitate other implements, it would have more value for farmers.
Imagine…
- Saving more than 20% on farm fuel, labour and equipment capital costs.
- Reducing your CO2 emissions by 20%.
- Gaining more than 20% on your equipment’s future trade-in value.
- Easily and economically rescaling your equipment to your future farm size. (Small and large farms becoming more efficient and profitable.)
- Reducing overlap while improving turning and filling efficiencies.
- Simplified secure, cloud-based data storage.
- Stocking only one type of oil filter for all of your farms power units.
With Dot, it’s all possible… and more.
Upcoming Events
DOT DEMO DAY
Maricopa, AZ
March 27
1:30 PM – 6:00 PM
Via Seedotrun.com