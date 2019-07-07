Impact Lab


July 7th, 2019

Meet the future of agriculture. Say Hello to DOT

Autonomous agriculture is here.

“Whether I’m thinking about farming or doing the dishes, I’m always looking for a more efficient way—it’s just who I am.”

Norbert Beaujot

President Dot Technology Corp., P.Eng., Farmer

In 2014, Norbert Beaujot started thinking about building an autonomous seeder and realized that if a powered platform could be adapted to facilitate other implements, it would have more value for farmers.

Imagine…

  • Saving more than 20% on farm fuel, labour and equipment capital costs.
  • Reducing your CO2 emissions by 20%.
  • Gaining more than 20% on your equipment’s future trade-in value.
  • Easily and economically rescaling your equipment to your future farm size. (Small and large farms becoming more efficient and profitable.)
  • Reducing overlap while improving turning and filling efficiencies.
  • Simplified secure, cloud-based data storage.
  • Stocking only one type of oil filter for all of your farms power units.

With Dot, it’s all possible… and more.

DOT DEMO DAY

Maricopa, AZ

March 27

1:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Via Seedotrun.com

 

