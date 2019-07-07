The Huntington Park Police Department is set to unveil “HP RoboCop,” the latest tool in the force’s arsenal that will keep an electronic eye on public areas, the city of Huntington Park announced in a news release.

The device is “an autonomous data machine that is meant to serve outdoors,” that will use 360-degree HD video footage to “act as an extra set of eyes and monitor areas such as parks, city buildings and corridors where police might not have the time to consistently patrol,” the release said.

The city released a video of HP RoboCop rolling down a sidewalk, making electronic sounds and at one point even saying, “Good day to you.”

HP RoboCop will be displayed at an introduction ceremony 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Council Chambers at City Hall.

“I’m very excited that we can officially call on HP RoboCop to help our police officers patrol our city,” Mayor Karina Macias said, according to the release. “This is a big accomplishment for our city and introducing RoboCop shows innovation and the incorporation of new technology. I am certainly impressed with HP RoboCop and can’t wait to see it in action. I’m already a big fan!”

Police got to test the device last month at a 5K event at Salt Lake Park in Huntington Park, about 5 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

HP RoboCop already has its own Twitter account, @HPRoboCop.

Via KTLA.com