June 18th, 2019 at 11:26 am

The world’s first rooftop infinity pool with 360-degree views is set to be built in London.

BB5ECC61-D220-4455-8972-04AA23B1181AThe proposed Infinity London tower, whose construction could begin in 2020, would be 55 stories tall and adorned with a rooftop infinity pool with transparent sides and a transparent floor.

Swimmers would enter and exit the pool via “a rotating spiral staircase based on the door of a submarine, rising from the pool floor,” the company designing the pool said.

The pool’s designer, Alex Kemsley, explained to INSIDER how this actually works.

Bored of doing lengths in your local swimming pool?

Why not take things up a level — 55 levels, to be precise.

The world’s first rooftop infinity pool is set to be built on top of a skyscraper in London, meaning you could enjoy 360-degree views of the capital while working on your breaststroke.

Or, more realistically, posing for pictures.

The proposed Infinity London tower would be 55 stories tall, with a 600,000-liter pool on top.

There are probably worse places to take a dip. Compass Pools

The pool, designed by Compass Pools, would grace the top of the skyscraper, 200 meters high in the sky — though where exactly the building will be is still to be decided.

Via Insider.com

 

