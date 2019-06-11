COBE presents the first of 48 ultra-fast charging stations in scandinavia, marking the inception of a new way of recharging vehicles on the road. the station, situated in the danish city of fredericia, is part of a larger network along the highways of denmark, sweden, and norway. german-based energy giant E.ON and danish e-mobility service provider clever embarked on the joint venture to build and operate this network with the aim of ultimately transitioning entirely to electrically powered vehicles, replacing the conventional method of burning fuel internally.

while the current standard charging process is unsustainably time-consuming, the new ultra-fast stations will be able to recharge a typical EV battery in a matter of 15–20 minutes. the team at COBE comments: ‘future charging stations should not only optimize the car’s charging time but also offer a meaningful mental break for people to rejuvenate themselves while on the move.’

dan stubbergaard, architect and founder of COBE comments: ‘we designed a charging station in sustainable materials placed in a clean, calm setting with trees and plantings that offer people a dose of mindfulness on the highway.’ the ultra-fast stations offer both CCS — compatible with both AC and DC changing — as well as the DC-only CHAdeMO. this duality makes these stations compatible with the vast majority of electric vehicles.

due to its modular design, each station can accommodate any scale — a single ‘tree’ component can be multiplied to become a entire ‘grove’ as required. the stations are constructed in certified wood and concrete with a roof clad in solar panels.

the site is occupied with lush foliage and natural trees, selected in cooperation with the danish society for nature conservation with the aim of enhan­cing biodiversity around the station. all components of the construction can be broken down into usable and recyclable materials and the choice of wood as a building material further emphasizes the building’s sustainable design.

Via Designboom.com